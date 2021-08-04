10 years ago...
The 2010 Relay For Life of Northern Cass County was a phenomenal success, raising a total of $62,326.01, more than double the amount of any previous year.
Seventeen teams raised a total of more than $47,000, with the two top teams running neck and neck. The Believe and Fireflies teams each raised more than $12,000. While falling short of their ambitious $100,000 goal, co-chairs Mary Hoglund and Stacy Little were more than pleased.
25 years ago...
A 12-hour hostage situation at a farm house near Backus ended Tuesday when hostage negotiators were able to convince the suspect to surrender to authorities.
M.G., of Park Rapids, was taken into custody by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, after a siege that began about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
The standoff took place at the A.B. residence in Pine River Township. Cass County Sheriff Jim Dowson said that M.G. allegedly took A.B. and two other people hostage. A.B. escaped, as did a second person. A third hostage was held until negotiators could convince A.B. to surrender.
Dowson reported that a number of firearms were involved in the incident, shots were fired and threats were made against officers.
50 years ago...
The Pioneer School House Museum has been very popular this summer season. It will stay open one more month, through August until Labor Day Weekend. From mid-June through the end of July, a total of 5,947 persons visited the old school.
Retired teachers from across Cass County, plus area residents, have volunteered to staff the school.
