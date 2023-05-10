10 years ago...
Work began April 28 on the Shingobee Connection Trail’s bridge for bicycles and pedestrians over Pumphouse Bay south of Walker. The bridge will be on the south side of the highway at Shingobee Island.
10 years ago...
During the project, traffic will be diverted slightly by use of concrete barriers, barrels and posts. The speed limit through the work area, 45 mph, will be strictly enforced.
25 years ago...
A monument honoring 43 Cass County servicemen who were killed in action from World War I through Vietnam will be erected this summer at Hackensack City Park.
The project, proposed by the Hackensack Sons of the American Legion, was approved by the City Council. A 30-by-40-inch stone monument with engraved brass plaque will be erected at an appropriate place.
50 years ago...
A resolution to set aside an area on Deep and Portage Lakes as a conservation reserve was passed by the Cass County Board.
The resolution states that all tax-forfeited lands in the boundaries listed be classified as the Deep-Portage Conservation Reserve and restricted from sale according to state statute. The area is about 6 miles east of Hackensack and Backus.
Setting aside the land is the first step toward future development of an environmental education center that will serve as a site for educational studies by county schools, youth groups and other conservation organizations. The project was initiated by the local Izaak Walton League Chapter and later expanded to include sportsmens’ clubs and interested area citizens.
