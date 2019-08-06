10 years ago...

The Walker Area Foundation presents “A Taste of Broadway” musical revue dinner theater Aug. 11 at Chase on the Lake Ballroom with a variety of popular songs from Broadway’s best-loved musicals. Director is Joanna Aamodt and accompanist is Wayne Hoff.

“A Taste of Broadway” is planned to be a unique signature event and fundraiser for the WAF.

25 years ago...

The pathetic, run-down condition of the city ball fields has been a hot topic all summer. At the Walker city coucil meeting, a committee of parents and players presented a solution and plan of action that would involve safety and quality improvements, a recreation program plan and projected income potential.

Present users of the fields include Little League and Babe Ruth teams, 12 men’s softball teams, three women’s league teams and kids participating in summer rec.

50 years ago...

Tommy Barker, Chair of the Walker Village Advisory Committee, is asking area resorters and businessmen to help with a “people” survey to determine how many people use Leech Lake each year as their summer or vacation headquarters.

This survey will provide vital information  for the Village to show to the EDA for how the new city dock would benefit the area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments