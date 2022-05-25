Cass County will solicit requests for proposals from vendors to relocate and re-install three 18,000 gallon propane tanks that the county owns and that are currently located at the former AGC campus near Walker. The county’s interest in the tanks is spurred by the desire to save on heating costs, since the price of propane is less than fuel oil, which the county now uses.
The county estimates it will cost about $130,000 to relocate, re-install and reconnect the tanks, with about a three year or less payback.
25 years ago...
Happy Birthday to Us! — as the Pilot-Independent celebrates 100 years of newspapering. On May 26, 1897, an era in Walker’s history was launched, with the printing of the first issue of the Walker Pilot under editors Bernard and Webster.
“They viewed the Walker area as being “filled with roaring lumbermen and firm-lipped settlers.”
50 years ago...
The 11th annual Minnesota Junior Girls State Golf Tournament will be held at Tianna Country Club in Walker July 24-25. The tournament is open to all girl amateurs who will not turn 19 until Sept. 1, 1972. It is not necessary to be a member of any club, have affiliation with the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association or be highly skilled to compete in this tournament.
About 50 girls are expected to compete coming from Detroit Lakes, Grand Rapids, Bemidji, the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.