10 years ago...
It was a busy day at Walker City Park Saturday where a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held marking completion of Phase 2 of the Shingobee Connection Trail.
Phase 2 is a 2.4 mile stretch that runs south from the intersection of Hwy. 371 and C.R. 163 ear the D.W. Jones Office Complex, into the city of Walker around Second Street.
25 years ago...
The official Walker Centennial beard contest is under way. The event, slated for Ethnic Fest, Sept. 13-15, will pit northland Jack Pine Savages against each other for the coolest-looking beard.
According to the contest coordinator, there will be three categories. Participants will be judged on beard length, mustache and the people’s choice. Entry fee is $5 with a 100 percent payback.
50 years ago...
Ray Sauer, 25, of Walker, repeated as champion in the 37th annual Tianna Shortstop golf tournament held at Tianna Country Club.
There were 144 entries in this year’s tourney, the largest and most successful ever, according to Tiannas club pro Ernie Tardiff.
Sauer, who earlier in August won the 47th annual Birchmont International Golf Championship in Bemidji, edged John Harris of Roseau by one stroke in the championship flight, 108 to 109. Ed Sauer, Ray’s brother, came in third at 110.
