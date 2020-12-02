10 years ago...
The Walker Fire Department played a role in rescuing three people from the icy waters of Island Lake south of Nevis.
The morning of Nov. 20, a father, son and friend were aboard a personal Hovercraft that is used to access a cabin on Island Lake. At about 11:18 a.m., the dad called Hubbard County to report the Hovercraft was taking on water and there were no life jackets on board. With only 1 inch of ice on the lake, rescue by pontoon or paddleboat was not possible.
Hubbard County contacted the Walker Fire Department, which has the only Hovercraft in the area. By 11:55 a.m., the Hovercraft had swamped leaving the three in the water clinging to the machine. Five minutes later, the Walker Fire Department arrived and by 12:10 p.m., all three victims had been rescued.
25 years ago...
System age and overload have caused Cass County’s computer system to crash; not once but twice. The first occurred over Veteran’s Day holiday and took Director Tim Richardson 30 hours to fix. The second occurred the morning of the Nov. 21 board meeting where Richardson reported he was facing another 30-hour marathon. “We’ve just outgrown our capacity,” said Auditor Sharon Anderson.
The county had budgeted to purchase a new unit for $70,000 in 1996 with $20,000 set aside and the balance paid off over several years. Richardson received the OK to place the order immediately.
50 years ago...
The village of Walker will allow 19-year-olds to vote in Tuesday’s village election, provided they are otherwise qualified.
The village has received a letter from the League of Minnesota Municipalities that says that Amendment No. 2 on voting age to the Minnesota Constitution would become effective, following certification by the state canvassing board. That board met Nov. 17 to certify city results of the Nov. 3 general election.
