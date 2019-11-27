10 years ago...
Cass County is offering a $5,000 reward for information about whoever “spiked” more than 500 trees in a county red pine plantation. The 3.6 acre plantation is located near Willard Lake east of Hwy. 371 and north of Backus.
The spikes were discovered when a Land Department resource manager visited the site prior to the start of a logging operation. The 10- to 14- inch diameter trees each had two 6-inch pole barn nails driven into them.
The nails would have been dangerous for the logger. When a saw hits a nail or spike, it explodes like a grenade. Land Commissioner Josh Stevenson estimated the loss of county timber at $5,000.
25 years ago...
A draft proposal for county-wide zoning in Cass County will soon receive public review at hearings in Walker, Longville and Pillager.
The proposal, called the county-wide land use control ordinance, was drawn up by members of the County Planning commission, Environmental Services and its citizen advisory committee.
At this stage, the ordinances are in their initial versions and will face revisions before being presented to the board for adoption. While Cass County has shoreland zoning in place, this is its first venture into zoning to regulate growth in other areas such as rural acreages, woods and farms.
50 years ago...
C.G., Onigum, was fined in Walker Justice Court for $300 plus costs, plus 90 days in jail and restitution of $71 that he collected in an unauthorized one-man fund drive for an Onigum children’s Christmas party held every year at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
C.G. collected funds from several merchants but was arrested by Walker police after cashing a contribution check at the municipal liquor store.
St. John’s Vicar R.W. said the church has not authorized anyone to solicit donations for a party. Funds come from the Diocese; no funds are collected locally.
