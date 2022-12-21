WHA math students competed recently at Northern Minnesota Mathematics Contest at BSU. In the Senior division, Christopher Zimmer finished first and also received a seventh place medal overall. Due to multiple ties only three students received higher scores than Zimmer.
The top four finishers on WHA’s junior division team were Dakota Hall first; Rachel Ortega, second; and a tie for third between Jarod Marty-Kennedy and Sarah Anderson.
25 years ago...
A small amount of fill will have to be removed from building sites north of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack, one of which will be the site of Centennial National Bank’s branch office.
A small wetland along Hwy. 371 north of the church was filled during site preparation. After complaints were received, a restoration order was issued requiring the fill to be removed and wetland restored by July 1, 1998.
The city of Hackensack issued permits for the project last fall. Mayor Erick Hedren said the city saw no problem at the time. “I don’t think anyone thought of it as a wetland,” he offered.”
50 years ago...
Winter work has slowed on the new public dock facility being constructed for the village of Walker, however it has not ended for the season.
Workers last week could be seen removing floatation devices that were in place to haul rocks out to the breakwater. When the ice has frozen to a workable thickness, culverts and sheeting will be installed plus other work that can be completed before spring.
