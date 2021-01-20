10 years ago...
An update on construction of the Chippewa National Forest’s new Walker District Administrative Complex was presented by District Ranger Carolyn Upton and Tom Schackman at a recent Walker Rotary meeting.
Plans are for the complex to house the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce office as well as the USFS’s many functions, including storage, bunk house, tree cooler and more.
25 years ago...
Supporters of a proposed geriatric prison at Ah-Gwah-Ching Center, the state-run nursing home near Walker, learned Jan. 9 that Gov. Arne Carlson’s $588 million bonding proposal includes a $1.5 million placeholder for a long-term geriatric prison.
While the location has not been chosen, Ah-Gwah-Ching is being considered, as are Brainerd and Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Centers and several veterans homes. Both Brainerd and Fergus Falls have care of geriatric clients as part of their mission, as does AGCC, which serves elderly clients too difficult to handle at other faciities. All three centers face downsizing and are looking for other programs to stay open.
50 years ago...
Cass County has sworn in Minnesota’s first Chippewa Indian deputies. On Jan. 13, Sheriff Bill Merrill swore in Leo Jordan of Onigum and Lyman Losh of Federal Dam, who are now on duty in the Sheriff’s Department.
The new deputies will work primarily on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation and will also be deputized in Itaswca County so they cross county lines on enforcement duties.
