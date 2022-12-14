Not only is the WHA School District making progress increasing the unrestricted fund balance within the general fund, but the state of Minnesota has revised upward the percent of state aid schools will get in the current fiscal year, from a 64/36 ratio to 82/18.
In the past year the total general fund increased from $1,116,866 at the start to $1,618,982 by the end of the fiscal year
“You have come quite a ways since 2008 [when the unassigned fund balance was a negative $808,362],” Auditor Brian Stavenger commended the board.
WHA will no longer need short-term borrowing due to delayed state aid payments.
25 years ago...
Most complaints about road naming and rural addressing part of Cass County’s E-911 system have been satisfied. The tedious process is drawing to a close and should be in the hands of county officials and the postal service soon..
Recent complaints by lake associations about proposed road names have also been addressed and resolved. Townships have reviewed maps two or three times. “If we don’t draw a line in the sand, we’ll never get it done,” said Greg Proper of Pro-West which has the E-911 contract.
50 years ago...
The Leech Lake Reservation Business Committee has applied to the Army Corps of Engineers for an extension from Dec. 31, 1972 to Dec. 31, 1973, to complete construction of the marina in Onigum.
Conditions of the present permit would remain in force, however upon certification of the MPCA, a new channel would be dredged adjacent to the existing one, and the present channel would be filled in behind a crib wall. The DR must approve the extension. Interested parties should submit comments in writing to the Corps. by Jan. 5, 1973.
