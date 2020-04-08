10 years ago...
A Laporte father and son now share a priceless gift. On March 17, Danny Powell, 24, donated a kidney to save the life of his dad, Dwight Powell, 54.
Dwight, who has been very active in the Laporte community, has known for about eight years that a transplant was a possibility, as his kidney functions declined due to diabetes.
Although daughter Maggie and other relatives were tested, Danny was found to be a match. Following surgery both men spent several days in the hospital but are now home.
25 years ago...
Enhanced 911 service will soon begin for Cass County residents, Sheriff Jim Dowson reports.
In 1994 the Legislature mandated the collection of an additional 10 cents per month from phone line users. The new fee will cover the costs to implement new enhanced 911 or maintain an existing system. Cass is slated to get about $23,000 per year.
Basic 911, which Cass has had since the early 1980s, and enhanced 911 differ in several ways. The enhanced system gives the dispatcher the caller’s phone number and can search for address, directions and other information useful to emergency responders.
50 years ago...
Cass County’s best-informed expert on Vietnam may be 18-year-old Carlyle Dixon of Backus. As a special project, he wrote letters to Western allies, Communist countries and neutral countries to gather information for his project. For some Communist countries he wrote through the Canadian Foreign Office.
He got about 15 replies with statements of policies.
“The position of North Vietnam, Cuba and Red China is the same ... that the U.S. has no right to be in Vietnam. Canada the US and Great Britain all seem to agree. New Zealand, Switzerland and Sweden are pretty close in statements of neutrality.”
Dixon did not receive a reply from the Soviet Union.
