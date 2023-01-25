Pro snowmobiler Levi LaVallee of Longville won two gold medals at the Winter X games in Aspen, Colo.
LaVallee, 30, won a gold in Snowmobile Freestyle. His winning run included a no-hands backflip, no feet backflip and a final backflip with hands on the handlebars but feet fully extended. LaVallee claimed his second gold outpacing and out-styling a challenger in all three laps of the Speed and Style Final.
25 years ago...
A new class rank policy was approved unanimously by the WHA School Board, eliminating valedictorian and salutatorian and replacing them with honors and honors with distinction categories, based on grade point averages.
The need to change class rank policies became obvious in recent years as high school students were no longer on the same parallel learning tracks for earning credits.
Home-schooled students joined their public school counterparts; high schoolers earned college level credits; others studied at the Alternative Learning Center and other ways not envisioned decades ago.
50 years ago...
The Walker Jaycees were the first organization to purchase and donate a respirator unit to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, which will be carried by a county deputy.
Shown with the unit are Deputy Grayson Fisher, John Elsenpeter and Jaycees President Dave Holk. The box containing the unit was made by Jack Miller of Hackensack.
The Sheriff’s Department is contacting other organizations in the hope that each deputy will be outfitted with the emergency units.
