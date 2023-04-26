10 years ago...
The year 2013 won’t be the first time for late ice-out on Leech and other area lakes.
An article in the May 19, 1950 issue of The Walker Pilot declared, “Ice break-up is all-time late record.
“Many lakes in Cass County still cling to their ice this last week, setting all time records for break-ups. Most of the smaller lakes were clear... with Bungie Bay of Woman Lake open and Birch and Pine Mountain expected to be out today. The odds still favor Leech clearing on May 20 or 21.”
By next week, conditions had improved. “All-clear is welcome news for Cass County. With records broken for latest ice clearing, all area lakes are now open, including Leech on May 23.”
25 years ago...
J.E.R., 44, of Staples, was arraigned in Cass County Court for reckless discharge of a firearm.
He is accused of firing shots at a deer in Becker Township last November, one allegedly entering the Poynter residence and striking 13-year-old Theresa Poynter while she was practicing her clarinet.
According to the complaint, J.E.R. was hunting with a .243 caliber rifle about three-quarters of a mile from the residence. Ballistics tests made on a bullet found inside the home matched his rifle bullet patterns.
50 years ago...
Star Route Postal Carriers Carl and LaVerne Nielson were honored recently for 34 years of service to residents along the Woman Lake Route. The route has changed in 34 years from about 90 families and a dirt road that was often almost impassable, to more than 300 families and a modern paved highway.
Both Nielsons were carriers on the route, plus a route out of Longville. Carl started in 1939 and continued with LaVerne’s help until a heart attack made him slow down. When that happened, LaVern took over until their retirement this spring.
