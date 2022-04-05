The ice finally went out April 2 on Leech Lake, after a mile long stretch in Sucker Bay hung on four days longer than the rest of the lake.
Due to the unseasonably warm spring, the deadline for ice-out contest entries was moved up a week from March 30 to March 23. Despite this, we received a record-breaking total of 741 entries.
Winning the Scout kayak and paddle was Kim Beal of Hackensack.
25 years ago...
Five short-term options for finding the equivalent of five more classrooms at WHA Schools by September are being weighed by the Long-Range Planning Committee.
Options include spaces at area churches; leased space at AGC; rehabbing part of the old Hackensack School; turning the old Akeley gym and auditorium into classrooms; running school on swing shifts; and one more try to squeeze more space out of existing facilities.
Although most committee members did not favor portable classrooms, that will be kept as a last-ditch possibility.
50 years ago...
A big dog was slashing at the throat of a full-grown doe last week when Mrs. Donald Nelson glanced out the back window of her house, 6.5 miles east of Walker off Hwy. 200. Mrs. Nelson reached for her husband’s .22 rifle, ran outside and shot three times at the dog before it disappeared. After tracking the dog, she found she had killed it with two shots.
Mrs. Nelson called Game Warden Richard Heinlein who found the doe but decided it was fatally wounded. He shot the doe, as it was the only humane thing to do.
