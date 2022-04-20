WHA’s Running Wolves treated home fans to a double treat by claiming both boys’ and girls’ events at the Early Bird Meet.
The girls had seven firsts and 11 seconds for 228 points; second was United North Central, 114, and Nevis, 80.
The boys garnered even more points by taking 10 events and accumulating 236 points. United North Central was second with 79 points and Pine River-Backus third with 75.
25 years ago...
Nine months after being hired as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School Principal, Terry Rheingans tendered his letter of resignation.
In his letter, Rheingans explained that he has always wanted to become a superintendent and believes “ the time is right to pursue this goal.”
Rheingans’ resignation was unanimously accepted; the district will immediately advertise the vacancy.
50 years ago...
A drop-in center for recovering alcoholics has been established in Bemidji with the cooperation of several government agencies, private groups and individuals. The second floor of a building on Third Street has been secured with Bi-County CAP providing rent for the first three months.
Lack of social activity and plain boredom are major obstacles that must be overcome by the recovering alcoholic. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.
