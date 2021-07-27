10 years ago...
The state demographer’s 2009 population estimate for Cass County shows the population dropped by about 1 percent when compared to the 2008 estimate. In 2008 the demographer estimated Cass’ population was 28,654; in 2009, 28,338.
Population counts drive county budgets and service planning, commissioner district representation and several important funding formulas. For the second time in the last 100 years, the population decreased slightly in each of Cass’ five commissioner districts.
25 years ago...
A new two story addition to the east end of the Community Church of Walker is nearing completion in this, the church’s centennial year. The structure will house new Sunday School rooms, offices, an elevator and handicap accessible facilities.
In addition to the building project, the congregation is holding a series of centennial events that began last August with a kick-off dinner.
A celebration dinner will be held at Chase on the Lake to honor longtime members and will f eature special music and an old-time hymn sing. Several former pastors will be present, and a reunion choir will also sing.
50 years ago...
A Cass County Welfare employee has filed a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
Mrs. L.J.R. of Akeley claims that the discriminatory act consisted of denial of her annual salary increase from $875 to $915 per month as a Social Worker 11 because of her sex.
At the June 15 welfare meeting the welfare board decided to disapprove the annual merit salary increase, based on the claimant’s ill health during the previous fiscal year.
A hearing will be held Aug. 2 in Walker with representatives of the State Dept. of Human Rights and the Welfare board members.
