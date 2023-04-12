10 years ago...
If all goes as planned, Udom’s Thai Cuisine in Hackensack will re-open April 26 for its second season in a new location.
10 years ago...
If all goes as planned, Udom’s Thai Cuisine in Hackensack will re-open April 26 for its second season in a new location.
After the success of their first season in a cramped rented storefront on First Street, owners Udom and Paul Mitchell purchased their own building on Highway 371 and are having it remodeled to meet their needs. The new space can seat about 70, about double their previous location, and has a kitchen that’s twice as big, with more prep space, dry storage, cooler and freezer spaces.
25 years ago...
Several employees from the Ah-Gwah-Ching Regional Treatment Center near Walker are assisting staff at a sister facility, the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, after fierce storms hit that area last week.
Eight members of the dietary staff traveled to Saint Peter to provide meals for Red Cross, Salvation Army, FEMA staff and others.
According to one St. Peter employee, the 200-400 meals they were to cook turned out to be 1,200 meals twice a day. Tornadoes of F3 intensity devastated the cities of St. Peter and Comfrey on March 29, causing millions of dollars of damage.
50 years ago...
(Ad): Investing your savings is like petting a porcupine ... it must be done very carefully. There are any number of ways to invest your savings. Some people buy stocks and bonds; others real estate. But like petting a porcupine, you can also get stuck.
That’s why it’s nice to know there’s another way to invest ... with all the risk taken out. It’s First National Bank of Walker’s Saving Certificate Plan.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.