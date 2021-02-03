10 years ago...
Sixth- through ninth-graders at WHA School battled it out for seven rounds in the annual Spelling Bee.
Of the 24 student who competed, sixth-grader Ben Hed came out on top. He correctly spelled lackadaisical and variegated.
Seventh graders Emily Widman and Austin Burks finished second and third, respectively.
25 years ago...
Persistence has paid off for the city of Hackensack, which learned in late January that it will receive an additional $83,000 from the Rural Economic and Community Development Agency to complete a long-delayed water and sewer extension project to a local business.
Preliminary work on a proposal to extend service to Mann Lake Supply south of town began in 1992, with the city receiving an initial grant of $107,000. But more was needed and the city reapplied for an additional $94,000. For over two years there was no response; until a Jan. 19 letter from the RECD saying that Hackensack would get $83,000 of its $94,000 request.
50 years ago...
Walker Street, Water and Sewer personnel and contract specialists are still trying to pinpoint a water line break affecting buildings on both sides of Minnesota Avenue from Community Ford and the Court House to the intersection of Fifth Street. The Texaco Station and Reed’s Sporting Goods were not affected since they are on a different water line.
The Minnesota Highway Department drill rig struck water under the street near the courthouse corner, but excavations had still not found the break. Because of sewer problems in the courthouse line, jail prisoners have been transferred to Bemidji.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.