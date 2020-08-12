10 years ago...
The Hackensack City Council has tightened and toughed its animal control ordinance in an effort to get several scofflaw pet owners to control their animals.
Attorney Ted Mellby led the council through 10 recommendations. The most significant is that any violation be a misdemeanor instead of petty misdemeanor. A misdemeanor could be (but might not be) punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, 90 days in jail, or both.
Habitual barking is defined as barking for repeated intervals of at least five minutes, with less than one minute interruption, for 30 minutes. Previously the time limit was two consecutive days, which counselors agreed was much too long.
25 years ago...
In what may be the first progress in decades, the Cass County Board has agreed to accept a stipulation negotiated between the Cass Highway Department and US Forest Service regarding rebuilding stretches of a county highway that passes through the Chippewa National Forest.
Highway Engineer Jim Worcester and Assistant Engineer Dave Enblom have been working with Chad Myers and Mitch Bouchonville of the USFS to hammer out a one-page document, which Worcester recommended the board sign.
The stipulation states, in part, that both sides recognize the sensitive environmental values found along CSAH 71 and are committed to protecting them with a road design “that will meet both National Preservation Route Standards and qualify for state aid funding.”
50 years ago...
Due to a number of severe winters, maturing forests, continuing hunting pressure and animal loss, the state is looking at a dwindling deer population, according to Dick Wettersten, director of the Division of Game and Fish.
Measures are being taken to stem the loss and build the herd, including monitoring, browse cutting and habitat development, with funds appropriated by the Legislature.
