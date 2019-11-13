10 years ago...
After four meetings and hours of discussion, the Cass County Citizen Budget Committee has managed to scrape together a $500,000 contingency fund to be part of the 2010 budget.
The fund will be a buffer against unexpected cuts and last minute un-allotments of promised state revenue.
The $500 K was compiled by making cuts to many departments and programs; delaying or reducing planned contributions; a planned 64-hour reduction for employees; and a $30,410 surplus from last year.
25 years ago...
The DNR is in the “doghouse” for removing a sign on area trails and installing a cedar outhouse at the junction of the Heartland and Paul Bunyan trails. DNR Trails and Waterways told the Leech Lake Riders Snowmobile Club that the sign and outhouse didn’t meet DNR specs. Meanwhile, the outhouse mysteriously disappeared, the hole was filled in and a tree was planted in its place.
After a few complaints, the DNR decided to work things out with the all-volunteer club. Both the latrine and sign are back at the intersection of the two trails outside of Walker.
50 years ago...
The financial picture of the Leech Lake TV Corp. is that it will be fortunate to have enough funds to keep operating to the end of December. That means the entire budget of $6,000 for 1970 will have to be raised; there will be no balance with which to start the New Year.
Without Leech Lake TV, nobody will received Channels 3 and 13 entertainment.
The following names are those who have already paid their dues; the other part of the list will be printed in succeeding weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.