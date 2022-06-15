WHA state speech medalist and 1,000 point basketball scorer Sara Knight finished third in the Class A pole vault at the state track and field meet with a personal best of 10 feet 9 inches. She was only three inches out of second place.
25 years ago...
No place is perfect to put four portable classrooms at WHA School, but one place will have to do. Earlier plans to put portables between the elementary and high school wings at the north side of the school and attach them to the main school, eliminating the need for bathrooms in the units, won’t work, Sup’t. Boyd McLarty told the school board, because of state fire codes and other spacing requirements.
The only option appears to be locating a self-contained cluster of four units and bathroom facilities at the southwest corner of the parking lot behind the school.
50 years ago...
On June 12, US Sen. Mondale and Rep. Berglund were notified that the US Coast Guard intends to “implement vessel inspection and operating licensing requirements for passenger carrying vessels on Cass, Leech and Winnibigoshish lakes in Minnesota.”
The Coast Guard had been requested to delay action until legislation could be passed declaring these waters non-navigable. However the Coast Guard’s reply was that full compliance would be required at the start of the 1972 season.
There was no specific time as to when, where and how this intent would be carried out. On June 13, the congressmen met with federal agencies to hopefully clarify the Coast Guard’s position and why they have waited until the summer season is in full swing to make their move.
