10 years ago...
Cass County recently received an important collection of historic survey deeds from the early 1900s to the 1950s.
County Surveyor Bob Kovanen told the board that the collection again comes from members of the Curo family. Back in 2009, Cass County purchased 400 historic field books from Walt Curo. This donation comes from another branch of the family.
The records consist of numerous certificates of survey and worksheets created by surveyors that serve as pictures to portray the information contained in the field notes acquired earlier.
Kovanen explained that if a connection can be made between these “pictures” and the field notes, the information has considerable value to the perpetuation of the original public land survey corners.
25 years ago...
Welcome to Back to Hack. Win a chance to win a 1996 Polaris Indy Sport snowmobile; $2 per chance. Tickets available at Hackensack Chamber businesses. The popular radar runs will return to Birch Lake. Last year over 200 sleds participated. The top speed was clocked at over 103 mph.
Ice sculptor Dale Hanson will also return to create ice carvings and give demonstrations on ice sculpting. The carver has been creating short-lived works art out of huge blocks of ice for about six years.
50 years ago...
Funeral services were held for Mrs. Helen Nyvall, a lifetime resident of the Longville area. She was born in Pine River, but the family home was then on Wabedo Lake.
She married Russ Nyvall and they opened Nyvall’s Tearoom located at the crossroads in Longville, where they also made their home. It has been the cornerstone of Longville for 21 years. Theirs was the gathering place for thousands of tourists who vacationed here each year.
