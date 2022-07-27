The first two nights of Moondance Jam 21 turned out to be record nights, thanks to Kid Rock and gtreat weather, and it kept on getting better .
John Fogerty made his second appearance at the Jam, even better than the first. Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder thought it was great to carry on with the Jam tradition. Lead singer and drummer Don Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad performed Saturday night.
By the end of the Jam, 30,000 tickets had been pre-sold for the 2013 Moondance Jam.
25 years ago...
It will come as no surprise to most Cass County residents that there are more of us living out here “in the woods.” To be exact, 24,107 people were estimated to be living in Cass County in 1996, compared to the 1990 official figure of 21,791. This is a growth of 10.63 percent.
Most cities and townships have seen their populations go up. Walker now numbers 981, up from 950, followed closely by Pine River at 947, up from 871.
50 years ago...
Gordon Friday of Hackensack and Paul Sawyer of Backus display some of the bison bones they uncovered while dredging peat moss northwest of Backus. Nine jaw bones, complete with teeth, attested to the fact that parts of at least five animals were found.
The bones were found at the bottom of eight feet of peat about 40 rods from the shore of Island Lake. More than 200 bones have been found in the past week.
