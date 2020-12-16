10 years ago...
The Chippewa National Forest will welcome a new Forest supervisor in February. Darla Lenz will become the 19th forest supervisor of the Chip since it was established in 1908.
Lenz began her career as a botanist and ecologist both for The Nature Conservancy and state government. Within the USFS she worked as a botany program manager on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in Region 1, as a district ranger, and was acting deputy forest supervisor on the Chugachw National Forest in Region 10 and acting supervisor on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands. She replaces Carolyn Upton, Walker District Ranger.
25 years ago...
Cass County authorities are investigating the vandalism of nearly 20 snowmobiles and four-wheelers over the weekend at Walker Polaris.
According to the Sheriffs’s Office, 10 sleds parked outside sustained extensive damage. A shed on the property was broken into and four four-wheelers and a group of other sleds were also damaged.
Owner Rick Crow said most of the damage was to windshields and hoods. “About half the machines damaged were mine and half were customers,’” he said.
50 years ago...
Dutch Cragun has conceded that the recount of 11,686 ballots shows he lost the election for Dist. 58A representative by four votes to Bill Walker of rural Pine River
Cragun noted that during the recount process, he saw that many election procedures need to be improved and plans to make recommendations to correct these deficiencies.
