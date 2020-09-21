10 years ago...
John Ofstedal has won the Walker North Country Marathon fir second straight year and the fifth time overall. The 47-year-old ran the course in 2:57:36, nearly three minutes faster than last year, while admitting he struggled over the last seven miles.
Ofstedal said the keys to this year’s victory were doing a better job of pacing himself and the fact that he began training two weeks after last year’s win.
25 years ago...
Former Ah-Gwah-Ching patients and the AGC Historical museum will be part of a PBS program called “The People’s Plague: Tuberculosis in America,” to be broadcast Oct. 2 on local PBS stations.
Nearly two years ago, a film crew spent two days researching the center’s early history and filming interviews with former residents, TB survivors, health care workers and researchers.
50 years ago...
A violent storm Sunday night shook up the area from Benedict in Hubbard County to Jenkins in northern Crow Wing. Heavy thunder showers with local damaging winds felled trees, caused power outages and property damage from Benedict across Steamboat Bay to Otter Tail Point on Leech.
No funnel sightings were reported for the Leech Lake area, but several persons said they heard the characteristic “freight train roar” of a tornado. The relatively narrow path of damage suggests the storm in this area was a small tornado that never touched down, as it “topped” some trees 20-25 feet above the ground.
