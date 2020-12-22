10 years ago...
Nor-Son Construction Services of Baxter has given a $5,000 matching Fund donation to Hackensack’s Paws and Claws Animal Shelter.
A commercially-zoned tract of land south of Hackensack on Highway 371 has been donated and is waiting for the Paws and Claws Shelter to be built. Cass County is one of just a few counties in the state without an animal shelter.
25 years ago...
The Pilot-Independent is part of a major newspaper merger. Murphy Newspapers, publishers of six area newspapers, and McGinnis Communications, publishers of four area newspapers and six in other parts of the country, will be merging.
Murphy-McGinnis Newspapers will publish the weekly Walker Pilot-Independent and seven other publications in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Joe Sherman, publisher of The Pilot-Independent and Co-Pilot, stated, “The merger is going to be good for our newspaper and our readers because we will be able to share ideas, philosophies, resources and technology with daily newspapers.”
50 years ago...
Gov. Harold LeVander has announced a $25,000 grant from the Upper Great Lakes Regional Commission to be applied to the cost of a city dock for Walker. The $25,000 will go toward the $184,279 cost of a breakwater, pier and floating dock facilities on Leech Lake.
The village’s application for an
EDA grant for half the total cost has been forwarded from the Chicago EDA office and recommended to Washington for approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.