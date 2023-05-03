In the four decades since it was created, the Deep-Portage Conservation Reserve and Learning Center has become what many believe is Minnesota’s premiere environmental learning center.
Throughout 2013, Deep Portage will celebrate 40 years of accomplishments, providing quality environmental education and resource management to more than 9,000 visitors annually.
25 years ago...
State Rep. Tony Kinkel has announced that he will not seek re-election in Dist. 4B. Kinkel, who will receive his doctorate from the University of Minnesota this month, cited responsibilities in his personal life for his decision.
“It is time to face new opportunities and challenges,” he said. Kinkel has served the district for 12 years. He also stated he has not and will not endorse anyone to fill his seat.
50 years ago...
Cass County Highway Department personnel have begun to install “Resort Sign" Assembly units on Cass County roadways. The signs aid in identifying roads on which resort facilities are located.
This type of sign was authorized by the 1971 Legislature. Resort owners pay 75 percent of the cost of the individual slats with the county paying the remainder plus installation.
The signs are authorized at the junctions of State and County highways. For more information on this signage contact the Cass County Highway Engineer.
