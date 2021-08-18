10 years ago...
Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Burch and Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis were the top two vote-getters for Cass County Sheriff in a four-way primary election contest. They will move on to the general election in November.
Burch received 2,630 votes and Tennis, 1,875. Deputy Chris Thompson finished third with 992 votes and Leech Lake Tribal Police Chief Garr Pemberton received 418 votes.
25 years ago...
A committee of six commissioners and department heads will review 74 applications for the new post of county administrator. In addition to the 74 applications accepted, another 13 individuals sent only resumes, one sent just a letter and two applications arrived after the closing date.
The committee will narrow the field to 15, then to five-to-seven names, that will be presented to the whole board.
50 years ago...
US Rep. Bob Bergland and John Ellis, head of the Onigum Council, participated Monday in the groundbreaking for the new Onigum Marina. About 150 people were in attendance.
A modern marina, central services building and campground are among the features of the project, which is funded 80 percent by the Economic Development Administration and the Office of Economic Opportunity. The remaining 20 percent will be raised by the local Chippewa Tribe. The project is expected to cost nearly $1 million.
