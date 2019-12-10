10 years ago...
Cass County commissioners, elected officials and several non-union exempt personnel have voluntarily agreed to salary reductions equal to 64 hours in 2010, the same as approved earlier by the Board for union employees.
The 64-hour pay cut represents a 3 percent decrease, offsetting the 3 percent COLA hike employees would have gotten for 2010. The reductions will be spread out over 26 pay periods.
25 years ago...
WHA School is doing the best it can when it comes to sports gender equity.
An annual update on the subject shows that WHA still technically has a one-sport deficit for girls during the winter sport season. This is because wrestling for boys is not matched by a contact sport for girls. However no additional winter contact sport has been identified for girls that also is approved by the Minnesota State High School League.
“This is dumb!” one board member was heard to mutter.
50 years ago...
The Tianna Country Club Board has appointed new co-managers for the 1970 season. They are John Johnson and Charles Beckman, both of Walker and both teachers at Walker High School.
Johnson is also a Tianna director the golf coach at Walker and instructor in social studies. Beckman is an English instructor. Both have restaurant experience, which will be valuable at Tianna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.