Like an unexpected spring flower, an attractive wood box with a glass door and mounted on a post suddenly appeared recently on Michigan Avenue across from the Post Office.
“Little Free Library,” the plaque reads. “Take a book. Return a book.” No fees, no fines, no library cards. All on the honor system.
The Little Free Library is a grass roots project that began in Wisconsin and Minnesota and has now spread nationwide and around the world.
25 years ago...
A Project Future taskforce on Assisted Living is working to fund a feasibility study to determine the level of need for such a facility in the Greater Walker area.
Assisted living fills the niche between living independently and traditional nursing homes. One definition is “a senior living complex that provides amenities and services that allow seniors to age in place.” In Walker there is nothing that meets that description.
50 years ago...
Volunteer deputies will take to the water this season as the Cass County Sheriff’s Water Patrol.
Utilizing the county’s boat on smaller lakes and their own boats on Leech, the deputies will keep a watchful eye for opportunities to lend a helping hand. The patrol boats will fly the Sheriff’s pennant so they will be easily identified.
Volunteer deputies will include Charles Kureth, Roger Cyr, Gary Trimble, John Elsenpeter, Steve Bilben, Cliff Bilben and Sandy Sandstrom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.