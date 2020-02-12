10 years ago...
Representatives of Cass County, Walker, the DNR and Leech Lake Division of Resource Management have reached consensus with Eelpout promoter Jim Gerchy on plans for cleanup and sanitation during and after the Feb. 19-21 event.
Gerchy has agreed to place 15 satellite toilets at city park and another 15 on the lake. In the past 20 units were placed in the park but none on the lake. Numerous refuse barrels will be placed on the lake. The agreement follows Gerchy’s failure to meet a Jan. 20 deadline for a plan, as requested by the Board.
25 years ago...
The Hackensack City Council is again at full strength after council member Jerry Dannen agreed to serve as mayor and Erick Hedren to fill Dannen’s council position.
The mayoral vacancy occurred in November when A.G. Smoky Parish resigned with almost two years left in his term. November’s elections had filled two council seat with Dannen and John Hatheway top vote getters and Hedren a close third.
As mayor, Dannen said he felt bound to go with what voters indicated in the election to fill his vacant council seat and suggested Hedren, which was approved by a 3-1 vote.
50 years ago...
The V. E. family of rural Pine River says thanks to generous neighbors for donations of household supplies and clothing after their rural home burned to the ground last week. Mrs. V.E. wanted to express her thanks in the newspaper since she didn’t know all the donors individually.
Donations included food from a Pine River grocery, handmade quilts, toys for the children and a purse full of money. The Eibes oldest daughter, J.E., suffered smoke inhalation but has been released from the hospital.
