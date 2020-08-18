10 years ago...
Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Burch and Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis were the top vote-getters for Cass County Sheriff in the Aug. 10 primary and will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Burch received 2,630 votes; Tennis, 1,875; Deputy Chris Thompson 992; and Leech Lake Tribal Police Chief Garr Pemberton, 418.
25 years ago...
With $61,000 more in state funding than earlier anticipated, the WHA School Board restored three items reduced or eliminated last spring as the district braced for state cuts.
The half-time elementary library position will be restored to full-time; another fourth grade teaching position will be added, if student numbers dictate; and the Chemical Dependency Counselor position WHA shares with Park Rapids and Nevis, will be restored to full-time. The late bus service also will be retained on a reduced schedule.
50 years ago...
Conservation Commissioner Jarle Leierfallom has announced a two-day deer season, Nov. 14 and 15. Earlier he had said that the season would have to be curtailed drastically this year, due to the declining numbers of deer recorded since 1965 in the northern part of the deer range.
Several alternatives were considered, including a closed season, a modified bucks only season and limitations on numbers of hunters.
Severe winters the past five of six years have resulted in malnutrition and starvation and loss of reproduction.
