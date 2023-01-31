International Eelpout Fest organizers are inviting community members to aid in post-festival clean-up of Walker Bay ice this year.
The festival currently hires out the initial clean-up and utilizes the local Sentence to Service program crew for further cleaning. A third phase to the clean-up strategy will be added this year with the help of the local community. The effort will be Feb. 28 at 3 p.m., weather permitting. Volunteers should meet at the boat landing in city park.
25 years ago...
Although there have been no officially confirmed cases of a flu virus, area health officials are seeing many people with flu-like symptoms.
WHA School officials said about 140 students and staff were absent Monday due to illness. School nurse Sandy Munson has not received absolute confirmation of a flu virus but commented that there is definitely a lot of viral illness going around.
50 years ago...
The Minnesota State Employees Inc. Band gave a concert Saturday at Ah-Gwah-Ching Nursing Home.
The band is composed of employees at state offices in St. Paul who donate their time and talents and entertain at hospitals state institutions, children’s homes, etc. It is a charitable organization funded through the Highway Department, American Legion and other organizations.
The 30-piece ensemble presented a variety of selections, including marches, selections from the popular movies, polkas, and dance music.
Nearly 350 people attended, with 285 being patients and the rest staff.
