10 years ago...

The city of Walker and US Forest Service have finalized a land exchange deal to pave the way for a new ranger district facility. Construction is expected to start this year.

If plans are approved, the facility also will house a welcome center and the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

25 years ago...

Facing a potential $1.5 million in tax increment financing (TIF)  projects in the next few months, the Walker City Council moved to establish a TIF policy, which many felt was long overdue.

The council then established a TIF district for a Hardee’s Restaurant. It will continue to negotiate terms of that district with developers.

50 years ago...

Cass County has the beginnings of a serious drug problem. Marijuana (pot) tops the list. It is being brought in and used in nearly every town in the county. At least six dealers are making it available. Minneapolis is the main source for this area.

These facts were released this week by the Sheriff’s Department following a seminar on drug abuse and youth environment given at the Legion Club. About 75 community leaders attended from all parts of the county.

