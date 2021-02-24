10 years ago...
Cass County will be stressing the seriousness of invasive species, the zebra mussel, by including facts on an informational flier to be included with property tax statements that go out in mid-March.
The enclosure will describe ZMs, the threat they pose to area lakes and fisheries, and how they can be eradicated or curtailed. It will be developed with assistance from the Association of Cass County Lakes and the DNR.
25 years ago...
A 15-pound eelpout broke the record for the largest fish caught at this year’s Centennial International Eelpout Festival. The ‘pout broke the 14.11 pound record held since 1987 by Dave Harrington.
Jerry Winzer landed the winning pout that weighted in at 15.05 pounds.
50 years ago...
Minnesota’s deer herd has struggled to recover from several recent severe winters but currently is coping with snow conditions pretty well, the DNR reports. Although there is no evidence of starvation in the herd, deep snow in some areas will reduce food to the point that the health of fawns may be affected.
A narrow belt north of Lake Superior through Cook and Lake counties has had 18 inches of snow for more than seven weeks. The rest of the Arrowhead had this depth for four weeks. Past records show that losses can be expected in the herd when 18 inches of snow or more persists for 12 weeks. However most of the snow has been light and fluffy, allowing deer to move around in search of food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.