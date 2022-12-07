A vacant seat on the Hackensack Council was filled Monday night when current councilor Deb Rateike was appointed to the vacancy created when Councilor Janice Pfarr resigned in November because she was moving out of the city. Rateike had run unsuccessfully for re-election Nov. 6 for two seats, which did not include Pfarr’s, because it occurred too late to be on the ballot.
After some discussion about whether or not to wait until January to fill the vacancy, the council voted 2-1 to appoint Rateike.
25 years ago...
In an editorial, Pilot-Independent Editor Paul Nye announced that he will resign as editor effective Jan. 30, 1998.
Nye plans to open a sports shop featuring bicycles, cross country skis, inline skates, skateboards, snowboards, ice skates and snowshoes to be called Back Street Bike and Ski Shop.
An ad, “Editor Wanted, Pilot-Independent,” seeking his replacement, ran in the same issue.
50 years ago...
The recent Izaak Walton meeting featured Eric Angvall, manager of the Northern Minnesota Recycling Center in Bemidji. He talked about waste paper, aluminum, tin and bottle salvage operations that have been increasing regularly with public cooperation and community collection centers that send their collections to Bemidji.
The possibility of a collection center in Walker is being discussed. Information on how Walker citizens can help with recycling will be forward to the Ikes Chapter by Mr. Angvall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.