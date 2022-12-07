10 years ago...

A vacant seat on the Hackensack Council was filled Monday night when current councilor Deb Rateike was appointed to the vacancy created when Councilor Janice Pfarr resigned in November because she was moving out of the city. Rateike had run unsuccessfully for re-election Nov. 6 for two seats, which did not include Pfarr’s, because it occurred too late to be on the ballot.

