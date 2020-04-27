10 years ago...
Illegal use of ATVs at Anoway Lake southwest of Walker has resulted in serious damage to the portage and wetland vegetation.
People on ATVs went around the gate and followed the portage to the lake, even though access is limited to carry-in only, with no motorized vehicles allowed.
“Illegal ATV use is frustrating, damaging to natural resources and it is also a punishable offense, said Carolyn Upton of the USFS Walker Ranger District.
25 years ago...
Renee Sanford and Cristi Cravens brought home two first-place medals from the Minnesota State High School Speech Tournament. Sanford won in original oratory and Cravens in storytelling.
Seven other WHA entrants reached the final round, finishing from seventh to second place in their speech categories.
50 years ago...
Walleyes were running Friday in the Boy River trap on Woman Lake. Area fisheries manager John Kollar and crew had a busy weekend as spring weather sent the fish upstream to spawn.
The crew stripped 20 females Friday and 90 on Saturday. The eggs will be hatched at Brainerd and will be used to stock lakes in the Walker area. Assisting on Friday were Ed Stuckmeyer and John Huff Jr., Hackensack, Howard Centerwall, Walker, John Connell, Boy River, and Terry Ebinger, Brainerd.
