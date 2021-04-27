10 years ago...
Join your friends and neighbors in the inaugural “Ride Around Woman” family bike ride, held in conjunction with the annual Run Around Woman Plus foot race. Riders will use the same route that the 30K runners follow, out of Longville, around Woman Lake on CSAH 11 and back to Longville on CSAH 5.
The bike ride starts at 8:45 a.m., followed by the 30 K run, which is a great tune-up for Grandma’s Marathon.
Check the Longville chamber website for entry forms for both events.
25 years ago...
They will be called Little Woman Lake, Scout Camp Pond and Gull Point from now on.
Three geographic features in Cass County that had used the offensive word “squaw” in their names, underwent name changes at a public hearing with the Cass County Board.
Native American students from the Cass Lake-Bena area initiated the movement a year ago to delete “squaw” from geographic place names in Minnesota. “Squaw” is a corruption of the Iroquois word for vagina.
50 years ago...
The Chippewa National Forest’s annual bald eagle survey showed these rare birds are back to business as usual at most of the 150 nest sites on the National Forest. Most eagle pairs were incubating nests, and another aerial check in July will show how successful many birds are in raising young. Many eggs will never hatch, due to the effects of insecticides such as DDT and Dieldrin. Disturbances at nest sites and illegal shooting also contribute to eagle survival.
The Chippewa National Forest is one of the last major breeding grounds for our national bird.
