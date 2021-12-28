10 years ago...
The Hackensack Municipal Liquor Store earned a $1,000 cash bonus for the town’s food shelf by collecting food during a recent food drive.
Hackensack won the bonus in the small store division by collecting 1,546 pounds of food. The $1,000 will go to the newly-established Hackensack Area Food Shelf.
25 years ago...
The 1997 Cass County Centennial Committee, under the direction of Outgoing Commissioner Erwin Ostlund, presented three recommendations for county consideration. The one needing the most action was a centennial history book. Renee Geving of the Cass County Historical Society, said she and two others who worked on the Walker Centennial book, would coordinate a similar project for the county, if they can get substantial help.
Ostlund also suggested centennial message signs be posted on highways entering the county, with DOT permission. A centennial sign will also be designed for the courthouse lawn. The Board approved the suggestions unanimously.
50 years ago...
Starting Dec. 27, a picture will be taken when anyone applies for or renews their Minnesota Driver’s License. The color photo is new this year and was authorized by the 1971 Legislature.
The main purpose is to provide positive identification of the person holding the license. In the past, there have been instances of tampering to falsify the identity of the holder.
The color photo will also be taken for those applying for the nonqualification certificate, or ID card.
