10 years ago...
Now in its fifth year, Moondance Jammin’ Country is growing in popularity.
This year’s event will feature a special tribute Friday evening to Moondance founder and owner Bill Bieloh, who died unexpectedly last September at age 51.
As part of Moondance’s tradition of honoring service personnel, an alliance has been formed with Minnesota Viking Jared Allen and his “Homes for Wounded Warriors” project.
A raffle will be held during Jammin Country with proceeds to benefit the project.
25 years ago...
The world premiere of “The Ballad of Lucette,” a musical comedy drama, will be performed by the Hackensack Metropolitan Light (very Light!) Opera Company for Sweetheart Days crowds.
Ballad will be staged July 7 at 3 p.m. and again July 9 at 7 p.m. The musical is a project of the Northwoods Arts Council and is funded, in part, by a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council.
50 years ago...
Walker’s 75th “Diamond Jubilee” will be celebrated over the July 4 weekend.
Among the events are a three-day sailing regatta, a circus with kiddie rides, a parade, aerial fireworks display and a variety of refreshments.
With the exception of the parade and regatta, weekend activities will be held at the waterfront area of the Tourist Park in Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.