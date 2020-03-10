10 years ago...
A Park Rapids man has been taken into custody after allegedly robbing the Akeley branch of First National Bank of Walker on Feb. 23.
Sheriff Frank Homer said that E.J.L. was arrested March 3 at his home by sheriff’s deputies and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was charged in Hubbard County District Court with three felony counts.
Homer said that authorities followed up on multiple leads, including a tip from the suspect’s former wife, that led to the arrest.
25 years ago...
The city of Walker took one step closer to reconstruction of wastewater treatment ponds by awarding the construction contract for $1.9 million to Reuben Johnson and Sons, contingent on finalizing of Minnesota PFA loan financing. The total project is expected to cost $2.2 million, financed over 20 years or longer if the city does not grow at the expected rate.
50 years ago...
Frank Orton, Walker, announced the sale of his Ford Oil dealership and the Standard Oil Service Station to Community Ford, Inc., a new firm that will be headquartered in Walker. Principals in Community Ford are Lou Isensee Pine River, and Mike Whalen, Bemidji. The changeover takes effect March 15 and business will open as Community Ford Inc., March 16.
Orton is retaining the business name of Orton Motor Co. and with it the Standard Oil bulk fuel and oil business and the snowmobile sales and service business.
