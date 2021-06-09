10 years ago...
Two local anglers, one from Walker and the other from Laporte, jumped four spots on Sunday to win the Leech Lake Walleye Tournament and $13,000.
Mark Christianson of Walker and Harv Lueck of Laporte had to wait about two hours Sunday afternoon to find out they had won the tourney. The pair caught and released 27.11 pounds of walleye over the course of two days.
25 years ago...
The first WHA all-school reunion will be held June 28-30.
Those attending will have a chance to reunite with fellow graduates, visit the high school and tour the town of Walker.
During the next two days, there will be picnics, boat rides, hay rides, an antique car show, sports tournaments, a fashion show and five decade parties.
The steering committee anticipates more than 1,000 people to attend. As of May 14, 873 had already sent in registrations. The oldest grads signed up so far are from the class of 1928.
50 years ago...
Several incidents were investigated by law enforcement over the long Memorial Day weekend.
A three-year-old boy from Buffalo, Minn., fell from a dock on Kabekona Bay. He was revived by the Walker Ambulance and taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids.
The same afternoon, a bear cub escaped from a truck parked behind the American Legion in Walker and ran into the alley. The bear was re-captured by the Remer man who was transporting the bear.
An accident between a motorcycle operator and an automobile near the County Welfare Department was also investigated. The motorcycle driver suffered a broken foot.
Willard Arends’ storehouse in Walker was broken into and seven or eight cases of strong beer were taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.