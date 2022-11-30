WHA Senior Christopher Zimmer capped his football career by claiming two of the Northstar Conference’s top awards/
Zimmer, one of eight seniors recognized at the team’s Nov. 18 awards banquet, took home both a first-team all conference selection and was named Conference Defensive Player of the year.
25 years ago...
Chippewa National forest law enforcement officer are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for burning down the outhouse at the Lake Erin Picnic Area, located south of Walker, 2 miles south of the Y Junction off Hwy. 371.
On the evening of Nov. 27, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire and the Walker Fire Department responded; the entire structure was destroyed.
50 years ago...
Parent-teacher conferences were scheduled for the 451 children at Walker-Hackensack Elementary, and 90 percent of the conferences were held, leaving 45 children for which conferences were not held.
Mothers played the dominant role in discussions of students’ progress, as fathers were present only 17 percent of the time.
“Parents are encouraged to arrange for a conference any time they feel a need for one concerning their child’s progress and adjustment in school,” said Principal Gerald Demars.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.