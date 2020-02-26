10 years ago...
The Polar Pout Plunge has raised a record $41,238 for the Walker Area Community Center. And once again, the team from Charlie’s Up North showed why they’ve taken home the trophy for seven straight years, raising a record $15,810.50.
For the second year in a row, the team from Lucette’s Pizza and Pub in Hackensack won the best team costume: five plungers dressed as fish on a stringer with a fisherman holding onto the stringer while lugging a fishing rod.
25 years ago...
A 16-year-old Cass County boy who had been in foster care will no longer attend St. John’s Prep School at Collegeville.
Last summer the courts recommended the youth attend St. John’s Prep because of his intelligence and “tremendous potential.” Cass officials were skeptical of the boy’s ability to handle himself in a prep school setting but agreed when St. John’s granted a tuition scholarship. Cass County paid for him to live at a Wright County foster home.
Social Services Director John Fjelstul reported that the juvenile has had both academic and behavioral problems at St. John’s and that the school recommends that he not continue. He is now attending classes at Dassel-Cokato Schools.
“It proved that we were right,” commented Commissioner Jim Demgen.
50 years ago...
The merger of three of the nation’s largest railroads won’t make much difference to A. E. “Rich” Richmire, the Walker station agent for 53 years.
On March 3, the Northern Pacific, which runs through Walker, the Great Northern and Burlington and Pacific Coast railways will become a new company — Burlington Northern, Inc.
The new symbol will go up on the station but inside it will be the same neat, clean waiting room that passengers and patrons are used to.
Richmire is the oldest active full-time agent in Cass County and the second oldest on the Northern Pacific. “There’s an oldster in Idaho that has me beat by just a few months,” he said.
