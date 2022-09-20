First-time marathoner Shannon Webster, a native of Staples, won his first Walker North Country Marathon in a time of 3:25.08. “I like the course, but it was really difficult,” he commented after the race.
Kenny Miller of Wadena made a triumphant return to the 10K race, winning his 11th straight in a time of 34:16.
“I thought I had a shot at breaking 34, but I got to the hill [and] it was like Mount Everest,” he said after crossing the finish line.
Eric Opheim of Walker won his first half-marathon in 1:33:35.
25 years ago...
The ribbon cutting ceremony to re-open 28 miles of the new, improved Heartland Trail between Walker and Park Rapids, is set for Sept. 23, with Lt. Gov. Joanne Benson as special guest.
Finishing touches of seeding, mulching and shoulder gravel were applied to the trail last week and signs should be in place by Sept. 15. All nonmotorized uses will resume this fall. However studded snowmobiles are now banned on paved state snowmobile trails because they damage the asphalt.
50 years ago...
(Editorial) China and America are again communicating, and this is good. We don’t have to agree, we don’t have to approve — but we can talk.
We can wish for peace on any level, but if we can’t talk with those who disagree with us, if we can’t compromise a little in the name of peace, it will never happen.
