10 years ago...

The Cass County Land Department has dealt with all sorts of situations involving properties that forfeit back to the state for nonpayment of taxes. But it’s never had to handle a tax-forfeit bookstore.

A parcel in the city of Pine River tax-forfeited to the state last year. The building on the property was once a bookstore. While the owner removed  the majority of personal property, from $,3000-4,000 books were abandoned. By state statute, the Land Department must remove the  books and try to sell them to prepare for sale of the property. Net proceeds would go into the tax-forfeited tax sale fund.

Land Commissioner Josh Stevenson is compiling a list of book dealers and others who might be interested in bidding on the collection.

25 years ago...

Welcome to Back to Hack. Win a chance to win a 1996 Polaris Indy Sport snowmobile; $2 per chance. Tickets available at Hackensack Chamber businesses. The popular radar runs will return to Birch Lake. Last year over 200 sleds participated. The top speed was clocked at over 103 mph.

Ice sculptor Dale Hanson will also return to create ice carvings and give demonstrations on ice sculpting. The carver has been creating short-lived works art out of huge blocks of ice for about six years.

50 years ago...

Funeral services were held for Mrs. Helen Nyvall, a lifetime resident of the Longville area. She was born in Pine River, but the family home was then on Wabedo Lake.

She married Russ Nyvall and they opened Nyvall’s Tearoom located at the crossroads in Longville, where they also made their home. It has been the cornerstone of Longville for 21 years. Theirs was the gathering place for thousands of tourists who vacationed here each year.

