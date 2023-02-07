10 years ago...
The Chippewa National Forest has announced that construction of the Walker Ranger Station is temporarily delayed. Construction began last fall and the framework is visible across from city park.
25 years ago...
The Forest Service is working with the contractor to re-start and complete the project. The original date of April will likely not be met, and a new move-in date is not yet known. The facility is not expected to be operational at the start of this summer.
The Leech Lake Chamber, which will eventually share space in the new Forest Service facility, will likely remain in the Walker Administrative Building for now.
25 years ago...
Cass County commissioners voted unanimously to combine the positions of county treasurer and auditor into a single elected auditor-treasurer position.
The action becomes effective in 30 days, if a referendum petition equal to or greater than 10 percent of the voters in the last general election, is not submitted.
The Board could have made the post appointed but would have had to get permission through special legislation.
50 years ago...
August (Polly) Kriebs, who has been with the Hackensack Post Office for more than 20 years, worked his last day Feb. 2 and retired with a certificate of appreciation for his years of service.
Polly plans a short trip to California before returning to the area to pursue retirement activities. “I started golfing last year and I’m really looking forward to travelling around to many courses in the area,” he said.
Current postmistress Gloria Kading and other workers were on hand for presentation ceremony..
