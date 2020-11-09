10 years ago...
The race for Cass County Sheriff will go to a recount. The final certified vote totals showed Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Burch the apparent winner with 6,203 votes, a 47 vote margin, over Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis with 6,156 votes.
The race falls within the half of one percent margin under state law to be eligible for a recount at no cost to either candidate. Tennis submitted a written request after the canvass of the election. The recount process begins today at 11 a.m.
25 years ago...
A citation has been issued in connection with the cutting of more than 20 trees in Walker to make way for a Hardee’s Restaurant.
Property owner P.T. was cited with three counts of violating the city zoning ordinance. A conditional use permit is required if more than 25 and up to 75 percent of trees would be removed. A public hearing was set for Oct. 13; but on Oct. 11, P.T. and three other workers went ahead and cut the trees. The violation is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $700 and/or 90 days in jail.
50 years ago...
Dist 58A candidate Bill Walker apparently edged Dutch Cragun by 11 votes, 5,838 to 5,827 in last week’s election for state house. Cragun took Cass County handily, but Walker captured Itasca.
Cragun will petition District Court for a recount. “All of our supporters are in favor of a recount,” Cragun said. “The balloting was especially heavy, clerks and judges are human, and because of fatigue and other factors, we believe [some] ballots were imcorrectly counted.”
