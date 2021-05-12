10 years ago...
Construction of the Paws and Claws Animal Shelter in Hackensack will begin this year. Jack and Betty Thomas shared information on their long-range plan to develop a state-of-the-art animal shelter for Cass County at a recent Walker Rotary meeting.
The shelter will accommodate about 50 cats and 50 dogs, both for boarded animals and strays. The Thomases are seeking community financial support for their project.
25 years ago...
The Chippewa National Forest, Leech Lake Indian Reservation and Minnesota DNR are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of persons involved in a series of arson fires that occurred May 4.
The fires burned 1,400 acres of land, with the largest fires in the Federal Dam and Boy River areas. Anyone with information should call the Walker District Forest Service Office.
50 years ago...
The official date for the ice clearing on Leech Lake for this year was April 29, according to various Leech Lake resort owners.
Last year the “big lake” cleared on May 5. The latest date for ice clearing was May 23 in 1950 and the earliest April 9 in 1945.
