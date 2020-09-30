10 years ago...
“William ‘Bill’ Bieloh, 51, of Walker, died unexpectedly in his sleep Sept. 24, 2010. He was born Feb. 15, 1959, in Hopkins, to Jack and Gloria Bieloh. His family moved to Walker in 1969, where he graduated from high school in 1977. Bill was a standout high school wrestler and football player.
“In 1980 he married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Arends. He was the owner of the Red Owl Grocery in Walker, later known as Bieloh’s Family Foods, for 23 years.
“In 1992 Bill and Kathy started the Moondance Jam Rock Music Festival, which grew to become the largest festival in Minnesota. In 2007 they added a second, Jammin’ Country.
“He was a Walker icon and he loved his community. He was always generous in his support of any and all events and never said no to donating, whether it be monetary support or giving of his time ...”
25 years ago...
A final review of work done by a Bemidji firm on the Sheriff’s Office new radio communication system revealed 11 items that either need to be completed or brought up to specs. Sheriff Jim Dowson presented a report to the county board from a St. Cloud inspector who was hired to check the system before final payment was made to the Bemidji contractor.
Dowson said that despite the deficiencies, the system is in operation. He has contacted the contractor and asked that the items be corrected within 30 days.
50 years ago...
This issue will be dedicated to Clem Plattner who passed away Sept. 24, 1970, following an auto accident. Plattner was manager and publisher of the Walker Pilot and the Cass County Independent for over 35 years, since moving the Northern Minnesota Publishing Co. from Mascot Ranch in Hackensack to Walker in October 1943.
In March 1969 he sold to the Tibbetts family and retired from active newspaper field except for writing his renowned “Scratch Pad” column.
(The front page of The Walker Pilot was filled with tributes from Minnesota Gov. Harold LeVander; Congressman Odin Langen; and publishers and editors of area newspapers.)
